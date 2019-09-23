Get This Spinner Luggage For 40% Off Today Only

Traveling can be a stressful endeavor if you are not prepared correctly. Fortunately, Delsey has you covered. Delsey’s Helium Aero Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels is made of polycarbonate material, making it extremely durable. It’s spacious, easy access front compartment has a padded laptop sleeve that can fit a computer or tablet up to 15.6″. There are also two mesh pockets for accessories or toiletries of your choosing. The double spinner wheels allow this piece of luggage to move freely with no added weight holding you back.

Since this bag is carry on size, the expandable zipper that allows the luggage to grow up to two inches is a desirable feature when packing heavily. It’s small size meets most international carry on requirements, so worries about being forced to check your bag are eliminated.

Get a DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels for almost $50 off for the next 10 hours. But Hurry

Those who have already purchased the product are leaving very favorable reviews like, “I would definitely purchase this luggage again in the future or from this brand,” and, “the luggage itself looks sleek and great, smooth spinner wheels.”

So, what are you waiting for? Get yours today only for 40% off the original listing price!

