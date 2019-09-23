US

Mother Thanks God After 5-Year-Old Daughter Survives Father’s Suicide

Twitter/@JessicaNews12/https://twitter.com/JessicaNews12/status/1176179798663749632

Phillip Nieto Contributor

A Bronx mother thanked God after her daughter escaped being hit by an oncoming train with her suicidal father.

Fernando Balbuena killed himself by jumping in front of a train on Kingsbridge Road train platform Monday morning in New York City while holding his daughter in his arms, as reported by the New York Post. The young girl was able to survive with no serious injuries, and bystanders helped her crawl from under the train and brought her to safety. (RELATED: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Suspected Eritrean Pushes Him And His Mother Onto Train Tracks In Germany)

“She’s OK,” Niurka Caraballo, the girl’s mother, told the Post as they left the hospital. “Thank God,” Caraballo said before coming to tears.


Allegedly, police gave the little girl a NYPD baseball cap and a “Little Mermaid” doll after the incident.