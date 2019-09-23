Mother Thanks God After 5-Year-Old Daughter Survives Father’s Suicide

A Bronx mother thanked God after her daughter escaped being hit by an oncoming train with her suicidal father.

Fernando Balbuena killed himself by jumping in front of a train on Kingsbridge Road train platform Monday morning in New York City while holding his daughter in his arms, as reported by the New York Post. The young girl was able to survive with no serious injuries, and bystanders helped her crawl from under the train and brought her to safety. (RELATED: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Suspected Eritrean Pushes Him And His Mother Onto Train Tracks In Germany)

“She’s OK,” Niurka Caraballo, the girl’s mother, told the Post as they left the hospital. “Thank God,” Caraballo said before coming to tears.

A MIRACLE & A HERO: Witnesses tell @Joanna_reporter a little girl’s father jumped onto the tracks at Kingsbridge Rd WITH her…he died, SHE miraculously fell into a crevice and was led out from under the train by Jairo Torres ALIVE. Chills. Goosebumps. Watch 2 angles of rescue: pic.twitter.com/mM9e3AqkPk — Jessica Cunnington (@JessicaNews12) September 23, 2019



Allegedly, police gave the little girl a NYPD baseball cap and a “Little Mermaid” doll after the incident.