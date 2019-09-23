UN Audience Laughs In Delight When Bloomberg Thanks Trump For Attending Climate Change Summit

The audience at the United Nations General Assembly laughed in delight Monday when former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg jabbed President Donald Trump for his perceived inaction on climate change.

The president made a surprise appearance at the UN’s meeting on climate change Monday morning, before leaving to hold his own meeting on religious freedom, although he only stayed for about ten minutes to hear Indian Prime Minister Modi and German Chancellor Merkel speak. (RELATED: Trump Makes Surprise Visit To UN Climate Change Summit)

WATCH:

That didn’t stop Bloomberg from taking a shot at the president while speaking on a climate panel, stating, “Let me also thank President Trump for coming today to the United Nations — hopefully our discussions here will be useful for you when you formulate climate policy.”

There were a few scattered chuckles in the audience before the entire crowd burst into applause and laughter at the line.

The UN also laughed at Trump in 2018 when he described the accomplishments of his administration. The president replied, “didn’t expect that reaction, but okay.”

The UN’s climate conference also got a bit of star power from 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who told world leaders that they had stolen her future and left with her with anxiety over the state of the environment. Thunberg’s trek to the UN has been heavily covered by media outlets.