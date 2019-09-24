Health

Pregnant woman goes to hospital. Doctors reportedly perform abortion on her by accident in case of mistaken identity

Nurses who don't want to provide abortions should not go into health care, according to associate professor and clinician-scientist Monica R. McLemore. Arnon Thongkonghan, Shutterstock

Arnon Thongkonghan, Shutterstock

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

Police announced an investigation Monday after a doctor reportedly mistakenly performed an abortion on a pregnant woman in South Korea.

The Vietnamese woman was six weeks pregnant when she went to a medical facility to obtain nutrient shots in Seoul on Aug. 7, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap, the New York Post reported.

A nurse injected the wrong person with anesthesia, and a doctor performed an abortion, Yonhap reported. (RELATED: Over 2,000 Fetal Remains Found On Late Abortion Doctor’s Property, Sheriff’s Office Says)

The lady went to the medical center the following day after bleeding and found out her child was dead, according to the Korea Herald.

Police are investigating the doctor and the nurse for professional negligence and will send the case to a prosecutor’s office soon, local police told CNN.

“The doctor and nurse have acknowledged their fault,” a police official said, according to CNN.

TOPSHOT - Protesters hold placards reading 'Abolish punishment for abortion' as they protest South Korean abortion laws in Gwanghwamun plaza in Seoul on July 7, 2018. - Women who terminate a pregnancy face a fine and a year in jail, while doctors who carry out terminations can get up to two years behind bars. Historically, enforcement of the law has been patchy as South Korea morphed from an impoverished nation to one of Asia's wealthiest economies. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)

Protesters hold placards as they protest South Korean abortion laws in Gwanghwamun plaza in Seoul on July 7, 2018. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)

South Korea’s health ministry estimated about 50,000 abortions were performed in South Korea in 2018, CNN reported. Abortion is only permitted in South Korea in cases of rape, incest or hereditary disease or if the health of the mother is in danger.

South Korea passed a law legalizing abortion in April that will go into effect on Dec. 31, 2020, the publication reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.