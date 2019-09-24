Pregnant woman goes to hospital. Doctors reportedly perform abortion on her by accident in case of mistaken identity

Police announced an investigation Monday after a doctor reportedly mistakenly performed an abortion on a pregnant woman in South Korea.

The Vietnamese woman was six weeks pregnant when she went to a medical facility to obtain nutrient shots in Seoul on Aug. 7, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap, the New York Post reported.

A nurse injected the wrong person with anesthesia, and a doctor performed an abortion, Yonhap reported. (RELATED: Over 2,000 Fetal Remains Found On Late Abortion Doctor’s Property, Sheriff’s Office Says)

The lady went to the medical center the following day after bleeding and found out her child was dead, according to the Korea Herald.

Police are investigating the doctor and the nurse for professional negligence and will send the case to a prosecutor’s office soon, local police told CNN.

“The doctor and nurse have acknowledged their fault,” a police official said, according to CNN.

South Korea’s health ministry estimated about 50,000 abortions were performed in South Korea in 2018, CNN reported. Abortion is only permitted in South Korea in cases of rape, incest or hereditary disease or if the health of the mother is in danger.

South Korea passed a law legalizing abortion in April that will go into effect on Dec. 31, 2020, the publication reported.

