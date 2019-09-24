REPORT: Jonah Hill Could Be In The Upcoming Batman Film With Robert Pattinson

Jonah Hill might be in the upcoming film “The Batman” with Robert Pattison.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following on Monday:

The talks with Hill are at an early and sensitive stage, not because of dealmaking but because the two sides can’t decide which character the actor will play, according to sources. The Penguin and the Riddler are the two characters that are in the conversation. It is unclear if the two sides will be able to find common ground, say sources.

If they make this film dark and super serious, then getting Hill involved would be awesome. I know that we all like to think about “Superbad” when we think about the star actor, especially people my age.

However, he’s also one hell of a great serious actor. “Moneyball,” “Wolf of Wall Street” and “True Story” are all great examples of his impressive acting range. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

If we’re going back to the dark Batman, like the “Dark Knight” series, then sign me up for Jonah Hill being part of the action.

I don’t care if he plays the Riddler or Penguin. Makes no difference to me at all. Give him whichever role he wants to get in the movie.

Just get the job done!

Jonah Hill is a generational talent, and he’s got the accomplishments to back it up. I can’t even begin to tell you all how pumped I am for this. It’s going to be a hell of a fun time if the two sides can strike a deal.