Brad Pitt Not Dating Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Despite Report, Sources Say

Brad Pitt is reportedly not dating jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa, despite an earlier report stating otherwise, sources said Wednesday.

It all started after US Weekly magazine published an article that said sources told them the 55-year-old actor was reportedly off the market and seeing holistic healer and designer Khalsa. (RELATED: Report: Angelina Jolie Given Ultimatum Regarding Custody Of Her And Brad Pitt’s Kids)

The source said that she was much more “earthy” compared to other women Pitt had dated in the past. (RELATED: BRAD PITT’S DIVORCE IS GETTING DOWNRIGHT NASTY. THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST HIM ARE HORRIBLE)

“She’s very strong,” the source added, “and has a beautiful mind. That’s what he’s attracted to.”

However, shortly after that report surfaced E! News came out with a report that a source called the news “entirely false” about Pitt’s dating situation, and said the two are simply friends.

“She [Khalsa] was with another girlfriend and was talking to Brad,” another insider shared with the outlet. “But, at no point during the party did there appear to be an obvious PDA or any indication that they were romantic.”

“Brad didn’t really talk to her much, he was talking to different groups of people,” the source added. “It was just friendly and not romantic.”

The two first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together at the Red Hot Chili Pepper Annual Benefit Gala.

“They seemed to know a lot of the same people and enjoyed themselves,” an onlooker explained at the time. “They had a lot to talk about.”

“She’s providing him with some guidance and has been a welcome breath of fresh air and spirituality in his life,” a source told the outlet previously. “He feels like he has a lot to learn to better himself. They are close friends.”

The “Ad Astra” star has been linked up with everyone from Charlize Theron to Kate Hudson since his divorce from actress Angelina Jolie. All those prior dating rumors have proven false.