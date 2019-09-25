There Is ‘No Timetable’ For Cam Newton To Return For The Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton might not be playing football for awhile.

According to Joe Person on Monday, head coach Ron Rivera told the media that there is “no timetable” for the team’s starting quarterback to return as he tries to heal from a Lisfranc injury.

That means it’s the Kyle Allen show for the time being.

Ron Rivera on Cam Newton: “There really is no timetable.” — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 23, 2019

As I reported last night, Panthers’ QB job could be Kyle Allen’s for a while. Cam Newton’s mid-foot/Lisfranc situation is more week-to-week.https://t.co/X2HWbOQzhR — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 23, 2019

Given how awesome Kyle Allen looked last week, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Panthers continue to win a few more games with the young passer leading the way.

Allen threw four touchdowns against the Cardinals, and looked awesome doing it. When you’re balling out, you should ride the hot hand as long as you can.

The big question is going to be what happens if the Panthers rattle off some wins, and then Newton finally is healthy enough to play again.

Given how bad Newton has looked lately, I’d highly-advise Carolina to stick with Allen. The Cam Newton show is likely over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The man just lost all his juice. I don’t know why he did, but he’s just not the player he once was. On the other hand, Kyle Allen has brought some real energy to the stage.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Allen ride out this wave for awhile.

The winds have shifted in Carolina, and I don’t think they’ve shifted in Cam Newton’s favor.