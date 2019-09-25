Jesse Watters Says Democrats Want To Impeach Trump ‘For Exposing Biden’s Corruption’

Fox News host Jesse Watters made the case Wednesday that House Democrats were pushing ahead with an impeachment inquiry in order to protect “the ruling class.”

Watters made the comments during a segment of “The Five,” arguing that Democrats were effectively saying that former Vice President Joe Biden was “above the law.”

President @realDonaldTrump has taken a sledgehammer to the ruiling class and the ruling class is fighting back hard and they are never going to stop. #TheFive pic.twitter.com/rcptMdD6dW — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 25, 2019

Watters kicked off the show with a brief monologue, saying, “These are nasty, ruthless, destructive, hypocritical people, and it’s going to take a lot of energy to fight back their deceit and their lies.”

“This is what the bottom line is: Donald Trump has taken a sledgehammer to the ruling class and the ruling class is fighting back hard as hell and they are never going to stop,” Watters went on, pointing out the fact that Democrats had been throwing accusations and allegations at President Donald Trump since before he even took office.

“He beat back spy gate, the Russia hoax, he exposed Hillary and all of her corruption, and now he’s beginning to expose the Biden family corruption in Ukraine and in China, and they want to impeach him for exposing Biden’s corruption,” Watters said.

“This is what’s going on,” he explained further. “The left says they don’t believe what Biden did, abusing his power, abusing taxpayer money, and his son enriching himself, is a crime. They think it’s a crime for Trump to say, ‘hey, can you look into that?'”

Watters concluded that President Trump’s opponents had effectively done exactly the same thing — enlisting the help of a foreign country to find dirt on him — during the 2016 election. (RELATED: Reporter Asks Trump What He’d Say If Obama Had Asked Foreign Leader For Dirt On Him)

As the transcript of the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed, the “favor” Trump asked of Ukrainian officials was not an investigation of Biden’s son — although that was mentioned — but rather further digging into Ukraine’s potential role in meddling in the 2016 election.