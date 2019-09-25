‘SEAL Team’ Returns In Exactly 1 Week On CBS For Season 3

“SEAL Team” returns to CBS for season three in exactly one week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Sep 25, 2019 at 8:48am PDT

Next Wednesday, the best military show on television will be back for all of us to enjoy, and I can’t wait.

As you all know, I’m a huge “SEAL Team” guy. I think it’s one of the best shows ever made. It’s got more action than we could have ever asked for. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team‘ Star Max Thieriot Discusses Season 2 In Exclusive Interview)

There are big explosions, awesome shootouts, cool tactical moments and awesome cinematography that makes all the moments so enjoyable.

The show is also great at shining a light on what happens off of the battlefield. Season two focused heavily on PTSD, brain trauma and VA hospitals.

It was honestly heartbreaking, especially when the audience saw Brett kill himself after being denied the care he so desperately and obviously needed.

Now, we’re locked in and ready for season three. If that doesn’t have you ready to run through a wall, then I really don’t know what to tell you.

It’s one of the best shows ever made and you should all be watching.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Sep 10, 2019 at 11:43am PDT

To tell you how popular this show is, people I know across all demographics watch it. People my age watch it, my parents and their friends watch it and so on and so on.

There are people I literally having nothing in common with other than “SEAL Team.” I honestly can’t wait for next Wednesday.

It should be absolutely epic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Sep 9, 2019 at 10:24am PDT

Tune in Wednesday night at 9:00 EST on CBS to watch it all go down. It should be a great time!