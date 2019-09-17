‘SEAL Team’ Returns October 2, Watch Season 3 Preview

“SEAL Team” will return Oct. 2 to CBS.

A preview for the hit military show recently dropped, and we have some other awesome content from the upcoming third season.

The plot of the season three premiere: “Jason Hayes leads the team on a mission in Serbia to track down an organization linked to the bombing of multiple American military outposts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Aug 22, 2019 at 6:40pm PDT

If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, then I don’t know what possibly ever could. Give the season three promo a watch below. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team‘ Star Max Thieriot Discusses Season 2 In Exclusive Interview)

It’ll have you ready to pick up a gun and get in the fight.

I seriously cant wait for season three to begin. The first two seasons have both been excellent on CBS, and “SEAL Team” has put itself in elite company when it comes to military content.

As I’ve said many times, the show isn’t just excellent because of the action, explosions and shootouts. Yes, “SEAL Team” has all of that in spades, but what really sets it apart is the fact it shines a light on the personal lives of the members of the SEAL team.

The entire storyline of Brett in season two was absolutely heartbreaking. The issues with the VA are embarrassing for this country, and “SEAL Team” did a great job of shining a light on the lack of care some veterans are getting.

I can’t wait to see what we get in season three. You know I’ll be locked in and watching Oct. 2 at 9:00 EST. It should be a great time.