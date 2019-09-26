Kate Middleton Dazzles In Gorgeous Royal Blue Coat Dress At Ship Ceremony

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous blue coat dress during a ship ceremony in Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve royal blue number that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William for the naming of the new polar research ship RRS Sir David Attenborough at Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead. .(RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a matching blue belt and navy blue high heels. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

To say she looked incredible would be an understatement.

In one of the great shots, we see the duchess ready to press the button to release a bottle during the ceremony.

“The Duchess of Cambridge, who is the ship’s sponsor, named the RRS Sir David Attenborough before Their Royal Highnesses met locals who had come to the dockyard to see the ceremony. Thank you Birkenhead,” Kensington Palace tweeted, along with a few snaps from the festivities.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is the ship’s sponsor, named the RRS Sir David Attenborough before Their Royal Highnesses met locals who had come to the dockyard to see the ceremony. Thank you Birkenhead! pic.twitter.com/3dREkcO7gS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 26, 2019

Middleton always looks fantastic no matter what the occasion. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a pretty black and white polka dot top and black pants combo at a London health center event.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.