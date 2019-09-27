Cardi B Hits Back After People Believe She Lied About Sexual Harassment Claims

Rapper Cardi B hit back at critics who claimed she made up her story about being sexually harassed.

The “Please Me” rapper recently opened up and detailed a time she experienced sexual harassment during an appearance on WE TV’s “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

”They make you feel like you have to do a certain type of thing for the most bullshit shit. It really happens everyday.”:https://t.co/TTMuT6m91D — Dazed (@Dazed) September 26, 2019



However, some slammed Cardi after the allegations, saying it didn’t happen.

“When is there going to be a #MeToo movement in the urban world, where this s—t really be happening?” Cardi B said during a recent Instagram Live. “Lie about what? What I got to lie for? N—s really try to take advantage of girls.” (RELATED: Superstar Cardi B Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted During Magazine Shoot: ‘I Will Never Forget’)

Cardi B detailed the incident revealing it occurred during a magazine photo shoot, though she did not disclose the name of the magazine.

“The photographer, he was just, like, trying to get close to me,” Cardi recalled. “Like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine,’ then he pulled his d—k out. I was so f—king mad, and just, like, ‘This is crazy.'”

“I told the magazine owner, and he just looked at me, like, ‘So?’ When I see the #MeToo movement, I know that there are girls from the hood that went through the same type of treatment,” she added.