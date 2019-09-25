Superstar Cardi B Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted During Magazine Shoot: ‘I Will Never Forget’

Superstar Cardi B opened up about her own #MeToo moment and said she was sexually assaulted during one of her early magazine shoots in an expletive-laced interview.

"I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, 'Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?' Then he pulled his d— out," the 26-year-old rapper explained in an upcoming episode of "Untold Stories Of Hip Hop," per People magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

WATCH:

"I was so f—ing mad, and I was just like, 'This is crazy,'" she added. "I was like, '[You're] f—ing bugging. You know what? I'm out.'"

Cardi B continued, "You know what's so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, 'So? And?' When I see the Me Too movement — there's girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bulls— s—."

“It happens, really, every day,” the “Press” hitmaker explained, before sharing that now, as one of the biggest celebrities out there, that kind of stuff doesn’t happen to her anymore.

“Oh, hell no,” the superstar rapper responded. “I’ll put you on blast on my Instagram … I’ll f—ing violate.”

It was not the first time, the “Bodak Yellow” singer has reflected on things that happened to her in the early part of her career. During an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine in 2018 she talked about when she was trying to be a [music video] vixen.

“When I was trying to be a [music video] vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their d—s out,” Cardi B shared. “I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.'”

That interview came out just five months after the bombshell report in the New York Times accusing now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of a variety of sexual misconduct allegations. Soon after dozens and dozens of similar sexual misconduct and sexual assault accusations surfaced against him by women both famous and not. Those stories fueled the #MeToo movement.