House Blocks The Wall And Trump’s National Emergency Declaration

Since losing a similar vote in February on funding the wall, the Trump administration has carefully noted which congressional districts will lose out on construction funding if the project does not proceed as scheduled. Some of those constituencies are held by Republicans.

“The president’s decision to cancel $3.6 billion for military construction to pay for his wasteful wall makes America less safe,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told representatives Friday, accusing the president of “stooping so low as to steal from a middle school in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.” (RELATED: Renegade Republicans Could Sink Trump’s National Emergency Declaration)

The Republican-controlled Senate has also moved to block military funding for the wall, with 11 Republicans voting with their Democratic opponents earlier this week.

Although Congress was able to block Trump’s national emergency declaration in the spring, it did not have sufficient votes to override the presidential veto. If, as anticipated, Trump again vetoes the legislation, it will be the sixth occasion that he has used the mechanism to block Congress.

Trump has managed to pry $8 billion from various government agencies to fund the wall. He announced in February that he planned to sign a bipartisan congressional bill to increase the funding reservoir.