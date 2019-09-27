Snoop Dogg’s Infant Grandson Dead 10 Days After Birth: ‘Let’s All Cherish Life’

Snoop Dogg’s family is dealing with some heartbreaking news after his infant grandson died just ten days after being born.

The 47-year-old rapper’s son, Corde Broadus, shared the sad news on Instagram that his son Kai had “died in his arms” after being born less than two weeks ago, per E! News in a piece published Friday.

"Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 ///// My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world," Broadus captioned a clip on his social media account of his baby boy all bundled up.

"His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us," he added. "Let's all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you."

The cause of death or any other details were not yet released.

The “Gin and Juice” hitmaker first became a grandpa in January 2015 with the birth of Corde’s son, Zion. Then once again with the birth of Corde’s daughter, Elleven in August 2018.

Corde shared news with the world of Elleven’s arrival with a post on his social media account, per People magazine.

"@sorayaspanish did an all natural birth with no [epidural] or drugs from beginning to end," the proud father captioned his post.

“And while I have y’all attention please watch the movie #BuisnessOfBeingBorn and take advantage of the experience of giving birth the natural way, he added.”

Snoop has yet to comment on the tragedy.