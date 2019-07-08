Snoop Dogg Seemingly Reposts Doctored Photo Of Himself With Kurt Cobain Thinking It’s Real

Snoop Dogg apparently believes that a photo is proof that one time he hung out with Kurt Cobain.

Snoop, 47, shared a photo of himself and the Nirvana frontman smoking a joint, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

“Young dogg with Kurt,” Snoop Dogg captioned the photo he thought was from 1992.

However, the photo was originally posted by an account called Vemix. The account claims to photoshop unlikely celebrities into the same photo. Other photoshopped photos include a picture of Ice Cube with Tom Petty and Steve Irwin with Chris Farley.

The Vemix account posted a screenshot of the photo captioned, “When you make Snoop think he smoked with Kurt in 92.” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Rapped For ’13 Hours Straight’ After Getting High With Snoop Dogg)

Others fell for the photo including Busta Rhymes, Tyrese and Shane West.

“This needs to be on a tee,” West commented.

“This shit is incredible!!” Busta Ryhmes added.

“Wow we already know you’re legendary you just took it up a few levels!!” Tyrese wrote.

It seems odd to me that Snoop Dogg wouldn’t remember meeting someone like Kurt Cobain. Maybe the two did share a joint once a long time ago, but never actually got a photo. Anyway, it would have been much cooler if the photo was actually real.