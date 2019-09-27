Packers RB Jamaal Williams Suffers Brutal Hit To The Head Against The Eagles

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams suffered a brutal shot to the head Thursday night in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Williams was already wrapped up and being tackled when Derek Barnett came in laid a hammer shot to his dome. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The young running back had to be carted off of the field, and obviously didn’t return to the game. You can watch the scary moment below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That hit is about as scary as they come. It really doesn’t get much worse at all. It’s hits like that which have fans and people associated with the game concerned.

Williams just got jacked up while already engaged with a defender. What the hell was Barnett thinking? That’s an incredibly dangerous and unnecessary play.

Hopefully, Williams is able to recover and return to the football field sooner than later. Hits to the head aren’t a joking matter at all.

Trust me, I’ve been hospitalized multiple times for head injuries. They can be scary as all hell.

Let’s hope he gets whatever medical attention he might need going forward. I just can’t get over that hit at all.