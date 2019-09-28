Watch The Preview For ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Episode 3 ‘Slashdance’

The upcoming episode of “American Horror Story: 1984” looks awesome.

In the preview for “Slashdance,” which is the third episode of season nine, we see all our favorite characters running around as death looms around them. (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Episode 2 Adds Suspense And Throws In Major Twist)

We also can hear an unknown voice in a spiked pit saying they’re dying. It sounds like it’s a guy, but it’s not clear if it’s a character we’ve already been introduced to or somebody new.

Either way, the preview should have fans pretty pumped. Give it a watch below.

As I’ve said many times already about “1984,” I’m really enjoying this season. It’s been awesome on every level.

It feels nostalgic, it’s got the sexual tension angle, it’s got the violence, it’s keeping us on edge and it’s been great from the first moment of the season premiere.

Now, it looks like things won’t be slowing down at all when “Slashdance” airs this upcoming Wednesday. I don’t know for sure who will die and who will live, but I am sure it’ll be lit.

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for the next “American Horror Story: 1984” episode. It should be great!