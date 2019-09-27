REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Episode 2 Adds Suspense And Throws In Major Twist

The second episode of “American Horror Story: 1984” was very solid.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP.

“Mr. Jingles” had some great moments throughout the episode. First, let’s dive right into the major moment that I think we can take away from the episode.

Jonas, the guy who got hit by a vehicle in episode one and disappeared when Brooke went looking for him, is a ghost.

He was there in 1970 when the first massacre occurred with Mr. Jingles and saw Margaret covered in blood. Now, the show wants us to think Margaret was in the middle of being a victim.

However, it’s not clear right now if that was the case. We don’t actually see any of the killing through Jonas’ eyes in 1970s. We see Margaret covered in blood and then Jonas being killed as he tried to flee.

I want to stress this as much as possible, I’m not willing to say for sure right now Mr. Jingles killed Jonas or the massacre played out as we’re led to believe. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984′ Gets Off To A Strong Start In Premiere, Is Primed For Success)

Of course, we do know Mr. Jingles kills. We’ve seen him do it before, including early on in the episode with the person from the mental hospital.

Another interesting point from the episode that aired Wednesday night was the fact Brooke almost got married, but her husband massacred people before killing himself at the wedding when he thought she slept with a guy in the wedding party.

That whole scene was outrageous, but I kind of loved it. We also learned she’s a virgin. We all know what happens to virgins in horror movies. Once you have sex, you might as well just kill yourself off.

We also had Xavier’s porn producer show up to encourage him to get back into the game before he was killed off by the Night Stalker, who is the infamous real-life serial killer Richard Ramirez.

There’s dead bodies hitting the ground all over the place through two episodes, and I’m here for all the action.

Ramirez and Margaret also had a little heart to heart. Again, this makes me think that what we’re being led to believe about the leader of Camp Redwood might not be true.

Something’s off. I’m just not sure I know what it is just yet.

Through two episodes, “1984” has been the best season in several years, and I’m loving it. The entire summer camp storyline is awesome, the cast is great and I’m really enjoying the whole thing.

Tune in next week on FX to find out what happens next. You know I’ll be watching!