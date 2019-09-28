New Video Of Trudeau In Blackface Emerges

A new video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface has emerged Saturday.

The video apparently depicts the same scene of Trudeau dancing and mugging for the camera that was captured in an earlier low-quality video of Trudeau. The latest video was featured in a story by The Post Millennial.

The Liberal Party confirmed the validity of the earlier video. In the imagery released Saturday, the individual being filmed is wearing the same t-shirt as Trudeau wore in the first video. The clearer imagery shows that he has apparently blackened not just his face but his arms and legs as well.

The shots of Trudeau are part of a longer video that includes scenes of a party white water rafting. Trudeau is apparently the only one in the group wearing blackface. One Twitter user who shared the entire video notes:

Wow he is really committed to the getup. He even wore a wig. Also, I kind of expected more people to be dressed up for the minstrel show. But nope, just him. pic.twitter.com/JBPivnELol — Sean Murphy (@seanmurphy_ott) September 28, 2019

When Trudeau last held a news conference to discuss his past wearing of blackface, he refused to say whether there were other times that he donned makeup in such a manner, claiming he was “leery of being definitive about this … because the recent pictures that came out I had not remembered.” (RELATED: Trudeau Refuses To Say If There Are More Blackface Images — Says He Cannot Remember)

The scandal first broke when TIME ran a story that showed Trudeau in brownface at an “Arabian Nights” party that was held at West Point Grey Academy, the private school in Vancouver where Trudeau taught drama.

Trudeau hastily organized a news conference in Halifax where he was campaigning for reelection after a Sept. 11 federal election call. He admitted to attending the party in makeup and also said he had donned blackface at a high school talent contest, when he performed “Day-O,” a Jamaican song popularized by black singer Harry Belafonte. (RELATED: Trudeau Apologizes, ‘Pissed-Off’ He Did Brownface — But Hints He’s Done Blackface Too)

The following morning, Global News released a fuzzy video of Trudeau in blackface.

Trudeau, who has built his political career on diversity and inclusion, has seen his popularity further eroded by the blackface episodes, and his Liberal Party now trails the Conservative Party by several percentage points in recent polls.