Trump Accuses Schiff Of Lying To Congress, Wants Identities Of Whistleblower, Leaker

President Donald Trump accused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of lying to Congress in a Sunday evening Twitter post.

The president added that he wants the identity of the whistleblower who filed a complaint regarding his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss former Vice President Joe Biden dealings with Ukraine while his son, Hunter Biden, worked on the board of a natural gas company based in the country. Trump also wants the identity of the person who leaked information about the call to the whistleblower.

“Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser … represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way. Then Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress,” Trump wrote in reference to Schiff’s fabrication of at least a portion of his opening statement during a Sept. 26 House Intelligence Committee hearing.

“His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason,” he continued.

“In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD-HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the ‘Whistleblower.’ Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences!” Trump wrote.

“These Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, are doing great harm to our Country. They are lying & cheating like never before in our Country’s history in order to destabilize the United States of America & it’s upcoming 2020 Election. They & the Fake News Media are Dangerous & Bad!” Trump concluded. (RELATED: Understanding The Impeachment Charade)

Schiff announced earlier Sunday during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” that the whistleblower who filed the complaint against Trump has agreed to testify before the House Intelligence Committee “very soon.”

