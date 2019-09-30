Kamaru Usman Will Fight Colby Covington At UFC 245

UFC 245 has added a major fight to the event, and it will feature Colby Covington against Kamaru Usman.

According to ESPN, Covington and Usman well step in the octagon on December 14 in Las Vegas to duke it out for the welterweight title.

Both fighters are currently 15-1 as Usman prepares to defend his title.

This should be a fascinating fight for the UFC, and I’m interested to see what Covington does if he wins. His entire shtick is that he’s a big MAGA guy. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

I have no idea how real that stuff is, and I have my doubts. However, I know that Covington moves the needle, and we all know there’s nothing Dana White likes more than a guy who draws attention.

There’s no doubt at all that Covington fits that mold perfectly.

If Covington gets the win, which the oddsmakers don’t think will happen, then he could be catapulted to a new level of fame in the UFC.

If that happens, then you can really bank on his outlandish antics and MAGA shtick to only get cranked up to a whole new level.

The Trump sons already attended one of his fights. If he becomes the title holder would President Donald Trump show up?

I’m not ruling it out, especially given how Dana White and POTUS are buddies.

We’ll find out what happens December 14. It should be a fun one.