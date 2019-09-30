‘The View’ Bungles History, Blames Clinton Impeachment On Linda Tripp And The Blue Dress

Joy Behar’s attempt to educate Meghan McCain went sideways Monday as she offered an edited version of what happened during the impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton.

After McCain conceded that she wasn’t as well-versed on the “Lewinsky impeachment” as the others, Behar claimed that the entire process was driven by Linda Tripp and the blue dress.

WATCH:

The segment began with host Whoopi Goldberg discussing the whistleblower and reports that he or she was placed under federal protection.

“This is still America, and people are allowed — that’s the job,” Goldberg said. “You’re allowed to be someone who says there’s a problem.”

Behar then tried to draw a parallel to the Clinton impeachment with regard to claims that the whistleblower is partisan. “By the way, there was a discussion I think we had last week about one of the talking points from the right is that this whistle-blower is partisan, and I yelled out — I have two words for you: Linda Tripp — and Meghan didn’t know what I was talking about,” Behar explained.

“I did,” McCain conceded. “I’m not as up on the Lewinsky impeachment as I should be.” (RELATED: Meghan McCain Dares Democrats To Go Ahead With Impeachment: ‘Unleash The Kraken’)

“Linda Tripp was totally partisan. She’s the reason that Clinton was impeached,” Behar continued. She made Lewinsky — save the dress, which nailed the case. The fact this guy might be partisan is irrelevant really, and he’s probably not,” Behar concluded.

Behar made no mention of the fact that the articles of impeachment filed against Clinton, while related to his affair with Monica Lewinsky, actually centered on his testimony after the fact and Congress’ conclusion that he had obstructed justice by providing “perjurious, false and misleading testimony” both in depositions and before a federal grand jury.