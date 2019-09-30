Vontaze Burfict Suspended For The Rest Of The NFL Season After Hit On Jack Doyle

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict is done playing in the NFL for the 2019 season.

According to Ian Rapoport, he was hit with a season long suspension after he hit Jack Doyle of the Colts in the head Sunday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

KICK VONTAZE BURFICT OUT FOREVER!!! pic.twitter.com/91IQghasuf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 29, 2019

A suspension was certainly expected. I’m not sure anybody thought it’d be for the next 12 games and any potential postseason run made by the Raiders.

Clearly, this is a major sign that Roger Goodell and the league are done playing games when it comes to head injuries.

It’s also just the latest suspension in a long line of them for Burfict. The man is constantly in trouble.

I wouldn’t be surprised at all if this was the end of the line for Burfict’s career. Banning him for the whole season is a pretty clear sign that the league’s had enough of his antics.

This wasn’t his only issue this season! He threw a punch earlier in the year.

Football season has officially started: Vontaze Burfict is throwing punches pic.twitter.com/85GhmhLnUn — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) September 22, 2019

Good riddance, Burfict! The league has had enough and so have the fans!