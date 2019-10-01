Louisville Cardinals Will Wear Uniforms Honoring Muhammad Ali Against Boston College

Louisville will have some awesome football uniforms this weekend against Boston College.

The Cardinals announced Tuesday morning that they’d be rocking unis to honor Muhammad Ali, who is from the city. According to Uniswag.com back in August, the white and black uniforms pay homage to the legendary boxer’s robe. They’ll also have red gloves, which would seem to mirror boxing gloves.

Take a look at the uniforms below.

There are fire uniforms and then there’s these beasts of uniforms. Ali threw one of the strongest punches the world has ever seen.

That’s the exact kind of energy you want to be carrying into any fight. When Ali stepped into the ring, everybody knew what was about to happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was going to try to knock heads off. Now, Louisville will try to do the same against Boston College.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisville Football (@uoflfootball) on Sep 15, 2019 at 6:01pm PDT

The Cardinals might not be having an outstanding season, but these Ali uniforms are still straight fire.

Anytime you have the opportunity to be associated with a champion like Muhammad Ali, you have to take it. You just can’t pass up the chance to be associated with him.

Louisville is currently favored at -3. I might have to hammer that line because I find it hard to believe any team repping Ali is going to lose.

Tune in at 12:30 EST on Saturday on ACCNX to watch it all go down.