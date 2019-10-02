Legendary Punk Pop Singer Gwen Stefani Turns 50 Years Old

October 2 is Gwen Stefani’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her most jaw-dropping looks.

Gwen Stefani is an American singer born in Fullerton, California. Stefani was introduced to music through her brother and she eventually joined his band, No Doubt. Through her role as a vocalist, she would go on to achieve great fame. (RELATED: Blake Shelton Gushes About Gwen Stefani And Working Together In Latest Song)

After lead singer John Spence’s suicide, Stefani would become the lead singer of the group. The first self-titled album released in 1992 wasn’t as big of a hit the band hoped for, but the release of “Tragic Kingdom” would bring the group the fame they were looking for.

No Doubt’s biggest hits included songs such as “Don’t Speak,” “It’s My Life” and “Underneath It All.”

In 2004, Stefani went her own way and released her first solo album “Love.Angel.Music.Baby.” Hits off this album included “Rich Girls” and “Hollaback Girl.”

Now, Stefani appears as a host on the singing competition show “The Voice.”