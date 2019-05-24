Adam Levine is leaving “The Voice” after 16 seasons as one of the coaches on the iconic singing competition show.

“The Voice” host Carson Daly revealed the decision to replace Levine with co-host Black Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, on Friday’s episode of the “Today” show.

“Adam is one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with,” Daly shared. “Many viewers will miss his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He will always be a cherished member of ‘The Voice’ family and of course we wish him nothing but the best.” (RELATED: Retail Store Trolls Adam Levine’s Superbowl Performance And Everyone Is Loving It)

Levine won the very first season of the competition show in 2011 with contestant Javier Colon. He went on to win in 2013 and 2015 with Tessanne Chin and Jordan Smith.

“I am happy to share that Gwen Stefani will be returning for season 17,” Daly revealed when announcing who would be replacing the Maroon 5 frontman on the coming seasons. “She met her current boyfriend, Blake Shelton, through the show. Excited to have her back.”

Stefani has appeared as a judge on “The Voice” twice before. She first judged in season nine and again in season 12. The “Hollaback Girl” singer has not won a season with a contestant yet.