Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Attacked During Paris Fashion Week By Celeb Pranksters

Justin Timberlake and wife actress Jessica Biel definitely look shocked in a video that surfaced of them being attacked on the streets of Paris by a celeb prankster.

“Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were understandably shaken up and startled after this stranger jumped out at them,” a source told E! News in a piece published Tuesday, along with a clip of all that went down during Paris Fashion Week as the two were headed to the Louis Vuitton show. (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Biel’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

WATCH:

“Once inside, Jessica was comforting Justin and rubbing his shoulder,” the source added after the two were tackled by Vitalii Sediuk, the celeb prankster. (RELATED: Jessica Biel Says She’s ‘Not Against Vaccinations’ After Backlash)

In the clip we can see Sediuk jump out of the crowd and grab the 38-year-old singer’s ankle and not let go while he was on the ground.

The “Sexy Back” hitmaker was holding hands with his wife at the time of the attack and when the prankster tackled him, it looks on video like he almost takes down the “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” actress as well.

Sediuk has attempted similar pranks in the past, typically during Paris Fashion Week. He is also known for when he planted his face in the crotch of Bradley Cooper while “The Hangover” star was attempting to walk the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2014 in Los Angeles.

Other stars he has hit include Will Smith, Ciara, Pit Bull, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, who he has gone after three times.