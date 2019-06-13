Jessica Biel Says She’s ‘Not Against Vaccinations’ After Backlash

Jessica Biel said she’s “not against vaccinations” following a backlash after reports surfaced she joined anti-vaccination proponents to oppose a vaccine bill in California.

“I am not against vaccinations — I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians,” the 37-year-old actress captioned her Instagram post Thursday morning, along with a snapshot of her outside the state capitol in Sacramento. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Jun 13, 2019 at 5:32am PDT

“My concern with #SB276 is solely regarding medical exemptions,” she added, while explaining that her opposition to the bill was a personal one because it would reportedly “limit medical exemptions from vaccines.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

“My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state,” Biel continued. “That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill.”

“Not because I don’t believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment,” the “7th Heaven” star shared. “I encourage everyone to read more on this issue and to learn about the intricacies of #SB276. Thank you to everyone who met with me this week to engage in this important discussion!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Apr 30, 2019 at 10:18am PDT

It came after a report earlier in the week in the Daily Beast under a headline that read, “Jessica Biel Comes Out as Anti-Vaxx Activist, Joins Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Lobby Against CA Vaccination Bill.”

Included in the piece was a quote from Kennedy that claimed the actress was “upset about this issue because of its particular cruelty.”

“She [Biel] was a very effective advocate,” Kennedy said. “She was very strong and very knowledgeable. Extremely well-informed. An extremely effective advocate. She knows what she’s talking about… She’s upset about this issue because of its particular cruelty. She has friends who have been vaccine-injured who would be forced to leave the state.”

The “Total Recall” star is married to Justin Timberlake and the two have a four-year-old son.