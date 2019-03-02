Celebrate Jessica Biel’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Jessica Biel’s birthday Sunday.

In honor of the 37-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Ely, Minnesota, the "Total Recall" star got her big break in the entertainment industry in 1996 when she landed the role of Mary Camden on the hit WB series "7th Heaven."

Soon she would make her appearance in films with the 2003 remake of the classic "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre." And the rest, as they say, is history.

During her career she's appeared on the small screen dozens of times. Most notably she appeared in "Blade: Trinity" in 2004 alongside such stars as Wesley Snipes and Ryan Reynolds, and recently "The Book Of Love" in 2015.

On top of being one of Hollywood's most sought after actresses she's also known for being married to one of the greatest performers of our generation, Justin Timberlake.

And she's gorgeous too. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here’s to hoping this year is one of her best ones yet. Happy Birthday, Jessica!