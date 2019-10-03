Ilhan Omar Explains Why She Thinks Trump Is ‘Terrified’ Of Her

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar told comedian Samantha Bee that President Donald Trump is “terrified” of her because of the freshman congresswoman’s “many identities.”

“I mean, I think he’s terrified by any women who are practicing shine theory, who have each other’s back,” Omar said, presumably referring to herself and three other freshman congresswomen who have come to be known as “the squad.” (RELATED: Anti-Israel Boycott Movement Exposes Schism Within The Squad, And The Democratic Party)

“I think for me he is terrified by the fact that I sit on the intersectionality of many identities that he really despises — a woman, an immigrant, Muslim, refugee, and Punjabi in one beautiful package,” she continued.

The president and Omar have harshly criticized each other since the latter was sworn into Congress at the beginning of the year. Trump has repeatedly lambasted Omar as anti-Semitic over her anti-Israel positions and support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Calls Anti-Israel Sentiment Among Democrats ‘Deeply Troubling’)

Omar has also come under scrutiny over the past month after a complaint filed with the FEC alleged that the congresswoman used campaign funds to pursue an affair with Tim Mynett, a married Democratic party consultant.