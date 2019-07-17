GOP Launches New Campaign Ad Against ‘The Squad’

The Republican Party released a campaign ad Tuesday against a group of Democratic congresswomen now popularly known as “the Squad.”

In the new advertisement titled “Squad Goals: Anarchy,” Republicans take aim at Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Defends Trump, Calls Ocasio-Cortez And Co. ‘A Bunch Of Communists’)

The advertisement links the group’s criticism of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with the Antifa member who attempted to attack an immigration detention facility this past weekend, before being shot dead. The clips include Ocasio-Cortez referring to the law enforcement group as “fascist,” and calling for the entity to be abolished.

The advertisement comes after President Donald Trump ignited a firestorm of criticism when he tweeted that members of the group should “go back” to their home countries, which many Democrats claimed was racist. Three of the four “squad” members were born in the U.S., with Omar coming from Somalia. (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Responds To Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Comments)

In response to Trump’s tweets, the House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning the president, with all Democrats and four Republicans voting in favor of the resolution.