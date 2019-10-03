Miley Cyrus Back In The Studio After Splits With Liam Hemsworth And Kaitlynn Carter

Pop singer Miley Cyrus is back in the studio.

Cyrus, 26, shared a selfie set up in the recording studio to her Twitter account Wednesday night. The photo comes after Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter ended their fling in September. The fling was relatively short-lived considering she split with husband Liam Hemsworth at the beginning of August.

Back in the yo! I am so fucking inspired right now ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/Z0loOIFtmM — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 2, 2019



Now, Cyrus is back in the studio and I can’t wait for the music that comes out of this mess.

“Back in the yo! I am so fucking inspired right now,” Cyrus captioned the photo of herself in the studio. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer also shared the selfie on her Instagram story. (RELATED: ‘Bratty Millenial:’ Miley Cyrus’ Mom Goes After Her For ‘Serving Content’ On Vacation)

Cyrus and Carter were first linked after the two were spotted kissing during vacation in Italy days after the split from Hemsworth was confirmed to the public.

Shortly after the split with Hemsworth, Cyrus released her newest single “Slide Away.” Which is a beautiful, nostalgic song focused on letting things go.

The fact that she quickly released that single after her split with Hemsworth leads me to believe that the music she is about to drop is going to be really good. She’s now dealing with two breakups, and everyone knows the best music comes from being in an emotional state.