Rand Paul Performs Charitable Surgeries in Kentucky And Elsewhere

Senator Rand Paul recently posted to twitter about performing charitable eye surgeries in Kentucky and abroad.

As a physician by trade for over 20 years, continuing to perform charitable eye surgeries in KY and abroad is incredibly important to me. Days like today, treating patients in Paducah, really bring me back to my roots! pic.twitter.com/nZTkCXfozp — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 2, 2019

Paul practiced ophthalmology for 18 years before becoming a senator for Kentucky in 2010. He earned his medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine in 1988, completed his general surgery fellowship in 1993, and began practicing in Bowling Creek, Kentucky.

He founded the Southern Kentucky Lions Eye Clinic in 1995 to provide eye exams and surgeries to patients and families in need and has performed many pro-bono eye surgeries for patients through the Children of the Americas Program, including the surgeries he performed on Wednesday.

Paul entered politics in 2010, by running for a seat in the United States Senate and has described himself as a Constitutional conservative and a supporter of the Tea Party movement. Senator Paul was a candidate for the Republican nomination at the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He suspended his campaign in February 2016, after finishing in fifth place out of 12 Republican candidates at the Iowa caucuses.