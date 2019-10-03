Tyler Lockett Makes Incredible Touchdown Catch Against The Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett made an absurd touchdown catch against the Rams on Thursday night.

Lockett caught an absolute dime of a pass from Russell Wilson in the corner of the end zone for the score.

Of all the touchdown snags we’ve seen this season, I think there’s a real argument to be made this one from the Seahawks is the best.

Watch a video of the stunning play below.

TYLER LOCKETT IS UNGUARDABLE pic.twitter.com/Me3ozuYEKt — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 4, 2019

Everything about that play was incredible. Absolutely everything about it was on point. The pass from Wilson couldn’t have been more accurate, the catch was perfect and Lockett got his feet down in spectacular fashion.

That’s simply the kind of catch that is not stoppable.

I don’t know whether or not Wilson and Lockett could do that again if they tried, but that doesn’t matter. When the spotlight was on them and the Seahawks needed a score, the former Wisconsin star got the job done.

Hell of a catch and hell of a throw from the Seahawks.