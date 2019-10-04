CNN’s Brian Stelter Was Full Of B.S. When He Chided De Niro For Sunday F-Bombs

This is some next-level bullshit — even for CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter, whose initials offer people a serious wisdom into what he spews on a regular basis.

Last Sunday, actor and President Trump hater Robert De Niro appeared on Reliable Sources, the network’s program hosted by Stelter.

During the show, Stelter asked De Niro how he feels about the backlash he receives from Fox News for his anti-Trump rhetoric. (RELATED: CNN’s Brian Stelter, Rubber Chicken And A Huge Compliment for Tucker Carlson)

“Fuck ’em,” De Niro told Stelter. “Fuck ’em.”

Stelter informed De Niro that it wasn’t against FCC rules to say “fuck” on CNN. (RELATED: De Niro Drops Two F-Bombs On CNN)

But…it was Sunday, which is apparently a holy day for Stelter during which he — what the hell — gets offended when someone drops an f-bomb?

“This is cable, so it’s not an FCC violation, but it is still a Sunday morning,” Stelter said, mildly scolding De Niro.

Please. If you didn’t know that was bullshit then, you know now.

At a Variety power party in New York, Stelter ran into De Niro and thanked him for handing him a viral moment.

“On his way out of the party at Atlantic Grill on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, De Niro bumped into CNN’s Brian Stelter, who thanked him for giving the cabler a viral moment when he dropped a few F-bombs on air during a live interview last weekend.”

By the way, “bullshit” is something CNNers can now use on air, as released in a memo this week.

CNN just cleared its staff to use “BULLSHIT” in graphics, banners & headlines, per memo from network head of standards. “We should show and say it because the President sent it out just that way,” memo says. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) October 2, 2019

Somehow I don’t think Stelter will have any problem seeking bullshit, much less saying the word. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Helps Brian Stelter With His Love For Donuts)