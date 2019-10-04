Everything Liberals Don’t Want You To Know

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we talk with Jerome Hudson, entertainment editor a Bretibart, about his new book, “50 Things They Don’t Want You To Know.” We also get into the media’s continued hysteria over President Trump, how “journalists” are rushing to excuse Congressman Adam Schiff’s lying to them, how Maxine Waters gets a dose of her own medicine, and who an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez town hall turned into a call for cannibalizing babies.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch the Jerome Hudson interview:

Journalists who gleefully accuse the President of lying if he’s one degree off on the temperature outside are falling all over themselves to absolve Adam Schiff of lying to them over his knowledge about the s0-called whistleblower report before it was filed. Sam Stein and Ken Dilanian, both NBC News employees, twisted themselves into pretzels to justify Schiff’s lying. Meanwhile, Chuck Todd got emotional talking about the President openly calling for corruption investigations into Joe and Hunter Biden. All around, it was a pathetic display and a sad day for what is left of journalism.

Maxine Waters, who just a few months ago called on liberals to harass anyone associated with the President they happen to see in public, is now complaining that she can’t go in public without security because people harass her. And an unhinged woman at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s town hall was so concerned about climate change and CO2 emissions that she called for people to start eating babies to save the planet. AOC was unfazed and didn’t call out the idea as insane. We have the insane audio of all of it.

We also talk with Jerome Hudson about his new book and dig into the 50 things liberals don’t want the American public to know. It’s an interesting and fun interview.

