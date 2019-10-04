Michael Avenatti Sues Stormy Daniels For $2 Million In Backpay

Intrepid lawyer Michael Avenatti is suing his former client Stormy Daniels for $2 million in legal fees she failed to pay during the pair’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

Avenatti first represented the porn star Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, during her lawsuit against President Trump, which sought to nullify a hush agreement in which Daniels accepted $130,000 after having an affair in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election. Avenatti, who is facing federal criminal charges, now claims she refused to pay him for his services because she is a “celebrity entitled to free legal services and costs,” according to The Daily Beast.

“I look forward to the facts and the truth about what really happened coming to light,” Avenatti told the Beast, with his lawyer, Tom Warren, adding, “Mr. Avenatti did an enormous amount of high quality legal work for Ms. Daniels under intense pressure and scrutiny. He made significant personal sacrifices for her benefit. He deserves to be paid by her, not criticized.”

Avenatti faces charges arising in California and New York alleging he embezzled funds and attempted to extort the sports apparel giant Nike for $1.5 million, The Beast reports. (RELATED: Five Police Officers Face Discipline For Raiding Strip Club, Arresting Stormy Daniels)

Prior to his criminal charges, Avenatti briefly attempted a presidential run as a Democrat.

“I think the field is shaping up to be even more advantageous for someone like me, not less,” he told Politico in December 2018. “I think my chances have only gone up, not gone down.”

Upon learning of his intent to run, Daniels vowed to oppose him.

“He just went off the rails,” Daniels said in an interview with the Beast. “If he decides to run, I’m going to run just so I can start a GoFundMe for the sheer purpose of making smear campaign videos against him. Just for fun. I bet people would actually be into it.”