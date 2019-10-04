Rashida Tlaib Thinks White People Can’t Tell African American People Apart

Representative Rashida Tlaib continues her month-long fight with the Detroit Police Department and their use of facial recognition software that she called in a Tweet, bull***t. In response to her expletive tweet, the Detroit Police Department invited her to witness the software in person and Tlaib agreed.

Rep. Tlaib is then caught on video suggesting that the software is faulty and suggested that Chief Craig should employ only African Americans to operate the program, because she thinks “non-African Americans think African Americans all look the same.” Watch this video to see it for yourself. (RELATED: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Tells Detroit Police That Only Black Officials Should Work Facial Recognition Technology)

