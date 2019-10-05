Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Turns 29 Years Old

October 5 is Lais Ribeiro’s 29th birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her best looks.

Lais Ribeiro is a Brazilian model born in Teresina, Piauí, Brazil. Before she rose to fame as a model, Ribeiro was training to be a nurse. However, she decided to pursue her passion of modeling and began to do work in Brazil.

In 2009, she walked on International catwalks for designer brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Versace, Marc Jacobs and Dolce & Gabbana. Ribeiro was the most booked model for Brazil Fashion Week in 2011. She was booked 27 times for the Sao Paulo Fashion Week and Rio Fashion Week. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Engaged To Former Basketball Star Joakim Noah)

She became a Victoria’s Secret model and has walked in 2010, ’11, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17 and ’18. In 2013, Ribeiro became a Victoria’s Secret angel and would wear the fantasy bra during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in Shanghai.

Ribeiro gave birth to her son in 2008. She dated American basketball player Jared Homan for awhile, before dating NBA star Joakim Noah. The pair got engaged in 2018.

Check out her photos below: