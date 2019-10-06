Kansas City Bar Shooting Leaves At Least 4 Dead, 5 More Injured

A Kansas City bar fight appears to be the reason behind a shooting that killed at least four and wounded five more early Sunday morning.

According to reports from the scene, there was a fight at the bar earlier in the night and at least one person involve in that fight left the bar and returned with a firearm.

At 1:27 a.m. local time, at least one shooter, a Hispanic male, entered the private, members-only Tequila KC bar and started shooting, striking nine people and killing at four Hispanic men. The names of the victims have not yet been released, nor have the names of any potential suspects.

The Kansas City Star reported:

The four people who were killed died inside the bar. Five others were shot and fled the bar, at least one to a nearby park. Four of the five surviving victims were taken to the University of Kansas Hospital and one was taken to Truman Medical Center. In addition to Kansas City, Kansas, Police, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to the scene.

Juan Ramirez of Kansas City, Kan., told reporters that his 29-year-old nephew was among the victims, adding that he left behind a six-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter. “We’re just in shock and disbelief,” he said. “I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

Police were able to re-enter the scene early Sunday morning after obtaining a search warrant, and the latest reports indicate that there may have been two gunmen involved.