How The 2020 Democrats Want To Restrict Gun Rights

This weekend saw yet another mass shooting in the United States. Seven people were killed and over 20 injured. The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have made it known that they support gun policy reform — but can they agree on how?

Beto O’Rourke came out this weekend to show his frustration at the second shooting in his home state of Texas, saying that he supported mandatory gun buybacks for all assault rifles.

“I want to be really clear…Americans who own AR-15s AK-47s, will have to sell them to the government.” (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Drops F-Bomb In Live CNN Interview)

But he is not the only one who supports the banning of assault rifles. Every 2020 candidate has said they support such a ban.

Tune in to see what the 2020 presidential democratic candidates want to do if elected.

