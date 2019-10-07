‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ordered To Stay Away From Girlfriend Following Domestic Violence Arrest

“Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been ordered by law enforcement to stay away from his on-and-off again girlfriend following his domestic violence arrest.

Sources told TMZ in a piece published Monday, that the 33-year-old reality TV star has been told by the Los Angeles Police Department that he must stay 100 yards away from girlfriend, Jen Harley.

The order, issued by the LAPD is in place until Oct. 11. It comes after Magro was arrested last week following an alleged domestic violence incident with Harley, the mother of his daughter Ariana.

Jen can still go to court to get a temporary restraining order against the MTV star, but there is no word yet on if she plans to do so.

Ronnie was arrested last week on a kidnapping charge after he allegedly chased his girlfriend with a knife while holding his daughter. A source has since spoken to People magazine and flat-out denied the claim.

“Ron did not have a knife and Jen doesn’t know where the idea of a knife came from,” the source shared.

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo,” the reality star’s attorney shared in a statement to the outlet. “We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

According to the outlet:

According to TMZ, after the altercation, Ortiz-Magro allegedly locked himself in the house with his daughter and refused to come outside when cops arrived. Police reportedly decided to break down the door, at which point a taser was used on the MTV star. TMZ reported that authorities took Ortiz-Magro to a hospital to get checked out. According to TMZ, neither Harley or the baby suffered major physical injuries.

Magro was taken into custody and released from jail Friday after his bail was set at $100,000.