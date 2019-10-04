REPORT: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Arrested In Alleged Domestic Violence Incident After Chasing Girlfriend With A Knife

“Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested early Friday morning in an alleged domestic violence dispute.

Ronnie is now in police custody after reportedly striking his girlfriend Jen Harley and chasing her with a knife before locking himself and their child inside the home, according to a report published by TMZ. The TV personality was officially booked for kidnapping.

Harley called police around 2:30 a.m. after the couple got into an argument at an Airbnb in Los Angeles. Ronnie reportedly slapped and punched Harley, according to her account of the events. She then claimed she ran out of the house and Ronnie allegedly followed her with their 18-month-old child and a knife.

Eventually, Ronnie reportedly dropped the knife and locked himself and the baby inside the house. (RELATED: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Released From Prison After Serving 8 Months Due To Tax Evasion)

Police had to break down the door to get inside the house and had to use a taser in order to subdue him, TMZ reported.

Neither the baby or Harley had major injuries, although Harley did have marks on her face from the altercation.

The couple’s relationship has been on and off in the past due to other domestic disputes. The new domestic dispute comes a few months after Harley was cleared of her own domestic charges against Ronnie.