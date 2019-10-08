NYT Writer Accuses Dallas Police Of ‘Cover-Up’ In Death Of Amber Guyger Witness

A New York Times Opinion columnist accused the Dallas Police Department of engaging in a “cover-up” in its investigation of the death of an Amber Guyger murder trial witness.

Dallas police identified three suspects in relation to the murder of 28-year-old Joshua Brown, who met Brown in the parking lot outside his Dallas apartment complex to purchase drugs, Dallas Assistant Chief of Police Avery Moore said during a Tuesday news conference.

“[I]f you’re going to do a cover-up you should at least make it sound more plausible than this,” columnist Jamelle Bouie wrote in a Tuesday tweet, pointing to confusing details of the case.

“[N]ot only am [I] supposed to believe that these dudes traveled [four and a half] hours for weed but [I]’m also supposed to believe they left behind 12 lbs of weed and 1000s in cash and [I]’m supposed to believe that neither the defense nor prosecution had any knowledge that he was a prolific dealer,” Bouie added.

Michael Mitchell, 32; Thaddeous Green, 22; and Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, drove from Alexandria, Louisiana, to Dallas — about a four-and-a-half-hour drive — to meet Brown at his apartment complex on Oct. 4, Dallas police said.

When the three men arrived, Green initiated a conversation with Brown that escalated into a physical altercation, and Green eventually shot Brown twice, Moore explained during the conference citing Jacquerious Mitchell’s retelling of events. Authorities arrested Jacquerious Mitchell and he is currently in custody at a hospital while the other two suspects remain on the run.

Green took Brown’s backpack and gun, Moore added. Police discovered 12 pounds of marijuana, 143 grams of THC cartridges and $4,000 cash inside Brown’s apartment.

“[S]orry, [I]can’t get over the fact that — for this narrative to work — no one involved in the case against [A]mber [G]uyger had to have any knowledge of the fact that the prosecution’s KEY WITNESS was a serious drug dealer with wide connections across the region,” Bouie concluded.

Brown’s murder came after a jury sentenced Guyger, a 31-year-old former Dallas Police Department officer, to 10 years in prison on Oct. 2 for shooting and killing her unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean, in his apartment while she was off duty in September 2018.

Attorney S. Lee Merritt, who represents Jean’s family, encouraged Dallas police in a Tuesday Facebook post to “turn over this murder investigation to an alternate investigative agency.” (RELATED: Botham Jean’s Brother Hugs Amber Guyger After She Is Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Murder)

“A cloud of suspicion will rest over this case until steps are taken to ensure the trustworthiness of the process,” Merrit’s post continued. The post makes no mention of the police department’s findings.

