Rob Gronkowski Will Appear On FOX NFL Sunday

Rob Gronkowski has gotten a TV gig, and he’s headed to Fox.

The three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots will appear on FOX NFL Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport on Tuesday. (RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Says He Wasn’t ‘In A Good Place’ At The End Of His Football Career)

Former #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is coming to a TV near you: Sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo that Gronk has been hired by FOX to appear as a regular analyst for FOX NFL Sunday. A dynamic role for future Hall of Famer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2019

This is a great move from both parties. It adds another big name to an already stacked Fox lineup, and it gives Gronk the opportunity to hone his TV skills.

It’s literally a win-win for everybody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Sep 26, 2019 at 12:21pm PDT

However, fans of the Patriots might not love this move. Gronk moving to TV means it’s probably the end of the speculation he’ll play again.

Why get back on the field if you can make good money on TV? If you can get richer without getting hit, then that’s what you should do.

No point in getting your head caved in if you don’t have to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Feb 4, 2019 at 8:09am PST

Gronk was a star on the field, and I have no doubt he’ll be a star on TV. The man just oozes charisma. He knows how to get the people going.

From an entertainment standpoint, he’s a generational talent just like he was while playing tight end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Oct 5, 2018 at 6:53am PDT

Props to Gronk for getting himself a TV deal. I have a feeling he might be around on our screens for a very long time.