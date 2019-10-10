Watch Body Camera Video Of Police Officers Shooting Detravian Allison

The body camera footage from the shooting of Detravian Allison has been released to the public, and it’s gruesome.

According to KLTV, two Longview, Texas police officers were cleared in the shooting of Allison after he allegedly pulled a gun on them while investigating a stolen car.

In the video posted on YouTube on Wednesday, the police officer with the camera rolling seemed to hesitate for just a moment as Allison looked like he drew a weapon.

His hesitation didn’t last for long because he and another officer shot Allison four times, according to the same KLTV report.

You can watch the video below, but be warned that it’s very graphic.

If you play stupid games, you're going to win stupid prizes. That's just about the best way to sum up what happened here.

If you pull a gun on the police, you’re just asking to get shot. That’s the way it works. They want to go home at the end of the night just like everybody else.

They’re not in the business of negotiating when they think bullets are going to start flying.

Thankfully, Allison never even got a shot off, it was cleared as a clean shooting and the two police officers came home safely.

At the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for sometimes.