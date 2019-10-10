Booker Promises To ‘Go After Schools’ That Deny LGBTQ Students Equality

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker promised to “go after schools” that deny equal rights to LGBTQ students Thursday.

The New Jersey senator spoke at the CNN LGBTQ forum Thursday night in Los Angeles focusing on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer issues. Booker responded to a question on whether Title IX should protect students from discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

“We must use our Department of Justice and the Department of Education’s Civil Rights Division to go after schools that are denying people equal rights and equal protections,” Booker said. (RELATED: Warren And Buttigieg Release LGBTQ Rights Plans Ahead Of CNN Town Hall)

Booker continued to say how the issue is personal to him.

“My parents and grandparents had stories of being denied the ability to stop at restaurants traveling across country, or use restrooms and bathrooms — had people look down on them and said their associations — that the Bible didn’t justify their associations,” he added. “We, as a society, now reject that kind of bigotry and hate.”

Booker promised that as president, he would “actively” fight for equal rights for LGBTQ people as strongly as “activists who fought for that equality for black Americans.”

He also promised to appoint a “Department of Education that takes the steps necessary to protect all children in America.”

“I’ll fight for it with the same ferocity — with the same sense of urgency every single day for LGBTQ Americans,” the New Jersey senator said. “I will stand up and call this country to remember that patriotism is love of country, and you cannot love your country unless you love all of your countrymen and women, and love is not a sentiment … “

“That’s the kind of leadership I will provide in the White House,” Booker finished.



