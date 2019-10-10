Are Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Really Moving To Canada? Here’s What We Know

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got everyone’s attention when reports surfaced that the royals were considering a move out of England to Canada.

In the original story that appeared in US Weekly in a piece published Wednesday, a source told the outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “considering” making their Canada their permanent home. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“Meghan [Markle] and [Prince] Harry have considered moving to Canada, as it’s part of the Commonwealth,” the source shared. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Sep 25, 2019 at 2:37am PDT

Relocating to the North American continent “is an option,” the insider added. “Meghan and Harry are considering it for the future.” (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

However, a royal insider told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that there is no truth to the report and that the duchess and duke are only looking to spend “extended” amounts of time in Commonwealth countries.

The royals are “looking very seriously at spending extended periods of time in Commonwealth countries in their role as Commonwealth Ambassadors,” a source close to the royal family shared.

However, “the where, when, how of it all has yet to be decided,” which includes possible locations like Africa, Canada, Australia and the Caribbean, all of which are reportedly in consideration for upcoming travels for the former “Suits” actress and the prince.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Sep 6, 2019 at 5:57am PDT

“They will start in Africa or the Caribbean where Harry has spent lots of time, probably Africa first because that’s nearest to his heart,” the source explained. “Australia and Canada are the two big ones, but they want to spend time where the need is more obvious and therefore Southern Africa is more likely.”