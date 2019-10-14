Brian Kilmeade Criticizes Trump On Fox News, Trump Responds

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade criticized President Donald Trump’s foreign policy Monday, and Trump fired right back with a tweet, saying that Kilmeade “got it all wrong.”

“Brian Kilmeade over at @foxandfriends got it all wrong. We are not going into another war between people who have been fighting with each other for 200 years. Europe had a chance to get their ISIS prisoners, but didn’t want the cost. ‘Let the USA pay,’ they said,” Trump wrote.

“Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved. Easily recaptured by Turkey or European Nations from where many came, but they should move quickly. Big sanctions on Turkey coming! Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey? Never ending wars will end!”

The president’s tweets came after Kilmeade said that Trump made a “huge mistake” by moving American forces out of Syria.

Fox recently released a poll showing 51 percent of Americans supported impeaching Trump and removing him from office. (RELATED: REPORT: Fox News Hosts Criticized, Mocked Trump During Advertiser Meeting)

Trump responded by saying that Fox News is “so different than it used to be.”

…Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

Longtime Fox News host Shepard Smith left the network Friday, and Trump responded by saying his departure was “probably because of bad ratings.”